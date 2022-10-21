AmericasEuropeOffshore

Borr Drilling seals $715m deal in Mexico

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 21, 2022
Borr Drilling

Tor Olav Trøim’s Borr Drilling has through its Mexican joint venture Perfomex landed a $715m deal for five jackup rigs with Pemex’s integrated well service providers Opex Perforadora and Perforadora Profesional Akal I.

The contracts will see the Oslo-listed company’s rigs Galar, Gersemi, Grid, Njord and Odin employed for three years, until December 31, 2025. As part of the deal, the jackup owner has received an upfront cash payment of $33m.

Borr Drilling provides the five rigs on a bareboat basis to the joint ventures with bareboat earnings equivalent to residual cash from the dayrate earning less payments of operating expenses and other fees to the joint ventures.

The jackups have been operating offshore Mexico with Pemex since 2019 with options to extend.

