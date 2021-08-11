Borr Drilling seals jackup deal in Malaysia

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured a letter of award from an undisclosed operator in Malaysia for the 2018-built premium jackup drilling rig Gunnlod .

The New York and Oslo listed firm said it expects the campaign to commence in Q4 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract with an approximate duration of 105 days.

“This LOA, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will maintain the rig contracted over the monsoon season in South East Asia and into Q1 2022 when additional employment opportunities should be available for the rig,” Borr Drilling said.

The Gunnlod has been on contract with PTTEP since September last year.