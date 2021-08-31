Borr Drilling seals new deals in West Africa

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured a letter of award and one letter of intent from undisclosed operators in West Africa for a total duration of two years plus options.

The company has received a letter of intent for the 2013-built jackup Frigg from December or January this year until December 2022. The deal comes with options to keep the rig in West Africa until December 2023.

The 2018-built Natt has received a letter of award (LOA) starting in November 2021 until October next year. The rig is currently on contract with Oriental in Nigeria. The LOA also includes an option to keep the rig utilised until mid-Q4 2023.

Borr also unveiled previously undisclosed clients for the Norve and Saga rigs. Vaalco has contracted Norve in Gabon until April 2022, while Hess will be taking Saga until August next year for operations in Malaysia.

“Based on ongoing negotiations expected to be concluded in the coming weeks, we anticipate having 17 rigs operating and generating revenue by year-end,” said Patrick Schorn, CEO of Borr Drilling.