Borr Drilling seals several new deals

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured several new awards and firmed up contracts for letters of award reported earlier.

According to its latest fleet status report, the company has penned a contract with Wintershall Dea for the 2013-built jackup Ran to carry out work offshore Mexico. The contract is set to begin in August 2022 and last until January 2023.

Furthermore, the 2014-built Prospector 5 rig has been contracted by Dana Petroleum in the Netherlands for a one-month campaign, starting in April this year, while the 2011-built Norve has been confirmed with BWE Gabon between September 2022 and April 2023.

Meanwhile, contracts for the previously announced letters of award (LOA) for jackups Idun, Groa and Natt have now been firmed up with Petronas, Qatar Energy and Eni in Congo, respectively. The Idun commences its contract in Malaysia in March this year and will last until May 2023. The Groa also starts its one-year contract in Qatar in March, while the Natt has already started its contract in January.

Borr Drilling said it currently has 18 rigs contracted and committed for future contracts. The company recognised a net loss of $46.1m in the fourth quarter of 2021.