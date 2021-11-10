Borr Drilling seals several new deals

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured several new awards and firmed up contracts for letters of award reported earlier.

The company has penned a contract with an undisclosed UK operator for the 2013-built jackup Ran, covering accommodation work from February 2022 to June 2022. Contracts for the previously announced letters of award (LOA) for jackups Mist and Gunnlod have now been confirmed with PTTEP Thail and IPC Malaysia, respectively.

Borr Drilling also received an LOA for the 2018-built Groa in the Middle East from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024. Meanwhile, the 2013-built Idun has secured an LOA for a drilling campaign in Southeast Asia from March 2022 to May 2023. No further details were disclosed.

Furthermore, the previously reported contract for the 2013-built jackup Frigg for drilling off Cameroon with Addax, has been assigned to 2018-built Gerd instead. The contract commences in January 2022 and should last until March 2023.