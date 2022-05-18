EuropeOffshore

Borr Drilling seals Southeast Asia deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2022
Borr Drilling

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured a binding letter of award from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia for the 2018-built Saga.

The program is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year, in direct continuation of the current contract, and last for four years plus options.

The rig is currently fixed to Hess offshore Malaysia until late Q3 2022.

The New York and Oslo-listed firm said that following this deal it had a contracted fleet of 20 rigs out of a total of 23 delivered rigs.

