Borr Drilling seals Southeast Asia deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 2, 2021

Borr Drilling

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured a letter of award (LOA) from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia for the 2013-built drilling rig Mist.

The drilling campaign is expected to commence in November 2021 and last for seven months plus options.

The New York and Oslo listed firm said it expects the LOA to be converted into a contract shortly, which will increase its contracted fleet to 15 rigs.

Patrick Schorn, CEO of Borr Drilling, recently said the company anticipates having 17 rigs operating and generating revenue by year-end.

