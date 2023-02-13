Borr Drilling secures $70m worth of new deals

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured a new contract and two extensions for its fleet, increasing the company’s firm backlog by around $70.2m or approximately 625 days, excluding options.

The 2013-built jackup Ran has been booked by Fieldwood Energy for work in Mexico. The contract will cover a two-well campaign worth $7.5m excluding mobilisation and demobilisation and one optional well. The contract should start in June this year, in direct continuation of the rig’s ongoing contract, and is expected to keep the rig busy until Q4 2023, when it will start its subsequent contract.

Meanwhile, the 2018-built Gerd had certain priced and unpriced options exercised by Addax in Cameroon, extending the contract by a total of 10 months and locking in the unit until the end of January 2024. The deal is worth around $40m and Addax has no further options available.

Lastly, the 2018-built Natt had three well options exercised by Italian operator Eni, extending the contract by around 270 days. The $22.7 million extension is expected to keep the rig contracted until the first quarter of 2024.

Tor Olav Trøim’s New York and Oslo-listed company has 21 rigs under contract out of a total of 22 delivered.