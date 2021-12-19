Borr Drilling secures work for jackup pair

Norwegian jackup rig owner Borr Drilling has secured a contract for the 2011-built premium rig Norve with BW Energy for work in Gabon and a binding letter of award (LOA) for the 2019-built premium drilling unit Thor in Southeast Asia.

The contract for Norve is expected to commence in the second half of 2022 after the completion of the rig’s current contract with Valco. The campaign will cover 4 firm wells with an anticipated duration of 240 days plus options.

The LOA for Thor is from an undisclosed operator. The programme should commence in June next year and last for one year plus options. The Oslo-listed contractor has not disclosed financial details surrounding the deals.