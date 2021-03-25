EuropeOffshore

Borr Drilling trio score new contracts

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 25, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Norwegian offshore driller Borr Drilling says it has entered into agreements which could add a total of $48m and over 590 days to the company’s backlog.

2019-built jackup Natt has been awarded a letter of intent with an operator in Nigeria to commence operations next month for an estimated duration of 150 days.

Meanwhile, 2013-built jackup Prospector 1 has secured a contact for four wells plus options for operations with Neptune. The rig has also been awarded a three-well contract, with options, by Tulip for operations in the Netherlands. The contracts keep Prospector 1 will be fully utilised in 2021 on the Dutch Continental Shelf, and the rig will keep working into the third quarter of 2022 if all options are exercised.

In Malaysia, 2018-built jackup Gunnlod has secured an extension from PTTEP for eight additional wells which will keep the rig operating up to September 2021. The rig has one further optional period available.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 25, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button