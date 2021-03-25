Borr Drilling trio score new contracts

Norwegian offshore driller Borr Drilling says it has entered into agreements which could add a total of $48m and over 590 days to the company’s backlog.

2019-built jackup Natt has been awarded a letter of intent with an operator in Nigeria to commence operations next month for an estimated duration of 150 days.

Meanwhile, 2013-built jackup Prospector 1 has secured a contact for four wells plus options for operations with Neptune. The rig has also been awarded a three-well contract, with options, by Tulip for operations in the Netherlands. The contracts keep Prospector 1 will be fully utilised in 2021 on the Dutch Continental Shelf, and the rig will keep working into the third quarter of 2022 if all options are exercised.

In Malaysia, 2018-built jackup Gunnlod has secured an extension from PTTEP for eight additional wells which will keep the rig operating up to September 2021. The rig has one further optional period available.