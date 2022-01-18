Boskalis acquires DSV

Boskalis has entered into an agreement to acquire the 2011-built dive support vessel (DSV) Boka Da Vinci for an undisclosed sum.

The DSV has been on bareboat charter for the last few years and has worked in the North Sea and internationally.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel will return to the North Sea in the next few weeks where she will join the Boka Polaris, Boka Topaz and her sister ship, Boka Atlantis.

“This further commitment by the Boskalis board demonstrates our commitment to the subsea IRM, decommissioning and construction markets,” said Stuart Cameron, managing director at Boskalis Subsea.