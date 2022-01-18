EuropeOffshore

Boskalis acquires DSV

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 18, 2022
0 46 Less than a minute
Boskalis

Boskalis has entered into an agreement to acquire the 2011-built dive support vessel (DSV) Boka Da Vinci for an undisclosed sum.

The DSV has been on bareboat charter for the last few years and has worked in the North Sea and internationally.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel will return to the North Sea in the next few weeks where she will join the Boka Polaris, Boka Topaz and her sister ship, Boka Atlantis.

“This further commitment by the Boskalis board demonstrates our commitment to the subsea IRM, decommissioning and construction markets,” said Stuart Cameron, managing director at Boskalis Subsea.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 18, 2022
0 46 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button