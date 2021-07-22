Boskalis and Van Oord awarded Harwich Haven dredging contract

Dutch dredging and subsea specialists Boskalis and Van Oord have secured contracts worth €70m each for the Harwich Haven approach channel and inner harbour deepening by the Harwich Haven Authority.

The project covers the deepening of the approach channel and inner harbour to allow unimpeded access of the latest generation of containerships to Harwich Haven and the Port of Felixstowe.

A total of 15m cu m of silt, sand and clay will be dredged by a jumbo trailing suction hopper dredger and a large backhoe dredger. The dredging activities will commence in the autumn this year and will last around 18 months.

Neil Glendinning, CEO of Harwich Haven Authority, commented: “It’s a hugely significant project, not just for Haven port operators but for the wider UK economy. Currently, more than 40% of the UK’s containerised goods arrive in the Haven each year. It’s a vital trade gateway and our investment will ensure it continues to compete with other European ports.”

Van Oord and Boskalis will reduce CO2 emissions on this project by using sustainable biofuel.