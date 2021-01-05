EuropeOffshore

Boskalis bolsters subsea services position with Rever Offshore acquisition

The empire of Dutch maritime conglomerate Boskalis continues to expand with the purchase of the subsea services business of Rever Offshore.

Rever, formally known as Bibby Offshore, offers a broad range of solutions in the area of subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance. It has historically operated in the North Sea out of Aberdeen.

Through this latest transaction, Boskalis will obtain two diving support vessels of which one, the Rever Polaris, is fully owned and a second, Rever Topaz, chartered.

The group employs an onshore staff of around 130 in addition to approximately 220 offshore workers. Rever’s 2020 annual revenue stood at around EUR90m ($110m).

Best known for its dredging activities, Boskalis is also involved in heavylift and salvage. The Rever acquisition puts the company firmly within the top three subsea service firms worldwide, Boskalis maintained in a release today.

