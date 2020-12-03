EuropeMiddle EastOffshoreOffshore Wind

Boskalis brings in P&O vessel for offshore wind projects in Taiwan

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesDecember 4, 2020
Dutch subsea and dredging firm Boskalis is adding the 2019-built multipurpose offshore construction vessel Topaz Tiamat to its fleet.

The vessel will join Boskalis in January, renamed Boka Tiamat, and will be deployed on offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

Topaz Tiamat is own by DP World’s P&O Maritime Logistics. The vessel had been on charter to Norway’s Reach Subsea through to August 2021, however the contract was revised earlier in the year.

Splash understand that Boskalis has brought the vessel in from P&O on a bareboat charter.

