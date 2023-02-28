Boskalis clinches Moray West contract

Dutch marine services provider Boskalis has secured an up to €150m ($159m) contract for Scotland’s 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

The deal covers “a large number of the activities” in the coming 12 months. The company has already carried out an offshore geophysical site survey that also included a survey for the identification of unexploded ordnance.

In the coming months, Boskalis will transport a large number of the monopiles from the Far East to discharge at the port of Invergordon, near the project site. Eight monopiles per voyage will be transported on the heavy transport vessel White Marlin.

Prior to the installation of the foundations, Boskalis will carry out the seabed preparation activities by installing a layer of rock that will act as a filter and scour protection for the monopiles.

Subsequently, the company will deploy its crane vessel Bokalift 2 for the monopiles installation campaign and will also install two substations with their respective transition pieces.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and Engie. The wind farm consists of 60 offshore wind turbines and two substations, all fixed on monopile foundations. Once operational it will have the capacity to power up to 640,000 UK homes.