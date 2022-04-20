Boskalis clinches wind farm cabling deal

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has been awarded a contract worth up to €300m ($324.4m) to transport and install export cables for an unnamed large offshore wind farm development.

The contract scope comprises ocean transportation of export cables utilising in-house heavy transport vessels. The installation scope includes three 275kV AC export cables with a combined total length in excess of 200 km and will tie up one of the N-class cable layers for at least nine months.

Preparatory work will begin in the second half of 2023, followed by cable installation in 2024.

Boskalis has been expanding its offshore wind offering through its Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 crane vessels, as well as its heavy transport and cabling fleet. In March this year, the company secured a cabling contract from Dutch-German transmission grid operator TenneT for the planned Hollandse Kust West Beta 700 MW offshore wind farm.