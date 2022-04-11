Boskalis commits multiple offshore vessels to hybrid conversion

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis said it will convert multiple offshore vessels into hybrids through the retrofitting of energy storage systems, or power packs, to reduce fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of up to 20%.

The conversions, which Boskalis said will entail a sizable capital investment, will also provide a power supply and energy storage facility while the vessels are docked and contribute to quieter and more efficient operations offshore.

The modifications, which will be completed over the next two years, will be carried out on the crane vessels Bokalift 1 (pictured) and Bokalift 2, two construction support vessels and two diving support vessels.

Boskalis has committed to becoming climate neutral across its global operations by 2050. As part of the move, the Papendrecht-based firm is participating in a comprehensive, multi-year research program to accelerate the use of methanol as an alternative fuel within the sector. Boskalis already employs a range of technologies onboard its fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers, including special dashboards to enhance efficient fuel usage and the use of biofuels. These measures have contributed to a 20% reduction in the vessels’ carbon intensity since 2011.