EnvironmentEuropeOffshoreTech

Boskalis commits multiple offshore vessels to hybrid conversion

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 11, 2022
0 17 1 minute read
Boskalis

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis said it will convert multiple offshore vessels into hybrids through the retrofitting of energy storage systems, or power packs, to reduce fuel consumption and associated carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions by an average of up to 20%.

The conversions, which Boskalis said will entail a sizable capital investment, will also provide a power supply and energy storage facility while the vessels are docked and contribute to quieter and more efficient operations offshore.

The modifications, which will be completed over the next two years, will be carried out on the crane vessels Bokalift 1 (pictured) and Bokalift 2, two construction support vessels and two diving support vessels.

Boskalis has committed to becoming climate neutral across its global operations by 2050. As part of the move, the Papendrecht-based firm is participating in a comprehensive, multi-year research program to accelerate the use of methanol as an alternative fuel within the sector. Boskalis already employs a range of technologies onboard its fleet of trailing suction hopper dredgers, including special dashboards to enhance efficient fuel usage and the use of biofuels. These measures have contributed to a 20% reduction in the vessels’ carbon intensity since 2011.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 11, 2022
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button