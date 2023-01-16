Boskalis lands landmark 100th offshore wind project

Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis has marked a special milestone by securing its 100th offshore wind farm project over the past decade.

The Papendrecht-based company has won a contract to transport and install wind turbine foundations and power cables for an undisclosed large offshore wind farm in the US. The project will see the deployment of two crane vessels, and several transport and cable-laying vessels.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, said: “We are proud to have reached the milestone of our 100th offshore wind farm with the award of this wonderful project. It illustrates the leading role we have established in the offshore wind market over the past decade. In those ten years, we were involved in the realisation of almost half of all offshore wind farms worldwide, excluding the Chinese market.”

Boskalis said the award of this project follows a busy year for the company in this sector. The crane vessels Bokalift 1 and 2, as well as the fallpipe vessel Seahorse were active on various projects in Taiwan, and with the survey fleet site investigation campaigns were carried out for numerous offshore wind projects in the US and Europe, where Boskalis was also active with its cable-laying vessels.