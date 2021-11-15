Boskalis scores $515m offshore wind contract

Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis has been awarded a contract worth around €450m ($515m) to transport and install the monopile foundations and substations for an undisclosed offshore wind farm development.

According to Boskalis, the contract ties up one year of crane vessel utilisation days in addition to the equivalent of two years of heavy transport vessels. Engineering and pre-construction work has already commenced, and project execution is scheduled to commence in 2023. No further details were disclosed.

Boskalis has been expanding its offshore wind offering through its Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 crane vessels, as well as heavy transport and cabling fleet. Last week, the company announced an inter-array cable installation deal with Ørsted for the German Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms scheduled for early 2024.