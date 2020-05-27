Boskalis secures $35m dredging contracts in Finland

May 27th, 2020

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has been awarded contracts in Finland by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, Port of Helsinki, and City of Helsinki with a combined contract value of EUR32m ($35m).

Under the contracts, Boskalis will deepen the Vuosaari fairway and harbor basin in the port of Helsinki and utilise a part of the dredged material for the development of Helsinki’s Hernesaari area.

The activities will commence immediately and are due to be completed by the end of 2021.

Boskalis will deploy a variety of specialised dredging equipment including two large backhoe dredgers, a grab dredger, a drilling barge and various hopper barges for the project.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

