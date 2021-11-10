EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Boskalis secures cable installation contract from Ørsted

Dutch offshore contractor Boskalis has been awarded an inter-array cable installation contract by Ørsted for the German Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms.

The contract, subject to a final investment decision by Ørsted, includes the transport, installation, and burial of a combined total of 106 inter-array cables.

The project will be executed with the 2010-built cable-laying vessel Boka Ocean. The 136 m long vessel was acquired earlier this year and will be equipped with a 4,000-ton turntable. Project preparations will commence shortly, with cable installation activities scheduled for early 2024.

The Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms will have a capacity of 900 MW and 242 MW, respectively. Both wind farms are located off the northern coast of Germany in the North Sea and should deliver renewable energy to around 1.2m German homes. 

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

