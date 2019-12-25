Home Sector Offshore Boskalis secures FSRU contract in El Salvador December 25th, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Dutch offshore service provider Boskalis has been awarded a major contract to connect an offshore FSRU to an onshore power plant in El Salvador by Energia del Pacifico (EDP), an LNG-to-power infrastructure project at the Port of Acajutla, El Salvador.

The project will commence early 2020 and is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2021.

The scope of the project will include the construction of a micro tunnel from the power plant into the sea followed by the dredging of an offshore pipeline trench, riser installation and mooring as well as hook-up of the FSRU. Boskalis will deploy a construction support vessel, a medium-sized trailer suction hopper dredger and a backhoe dredger for the works.

The value of the contract is between EUR50m-150m ($55.4m-166.3m).