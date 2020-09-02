Boskalis secures new installation projects

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has secured two offshore installation projects utilising the company’s specialised engineering vessels.

The company has been awarded a contract by Cobra Wind International for the transport and installation of five floating wind turbines for the Kincardine floating wind farm, off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland. In September, the heavy anchor handling tug Boka Falcon will start installing the anchors and chains on the seabed. In the meantime, Boskalis will deploy the semi-submersible barge Fjord to transport floating foundations from Ferrol in Spain to Rotterdam. In addition to the Boka Falcon and Fjord, three Boskalis AHTs will be deployed on the project.

Boskalis also secured a project to install twenty bridge sections for the anakkale 1915 bridge in Southwest Turkey. The floating sheerleg crane Asian Hercules III will be deployed for lifting and installing the sections. A Boskalis AHT will also provide assistance during the execution of the activities, which will take place in 2021.