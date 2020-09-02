EuropeOffshore

Boskalis secures new installation projects

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 2, 2020
0 8 Less than a minute
Asian Lift

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis has secured two offshore installation projects utilising the company’s specialised engineering vessels.

The company has been awarded a contract by Cobra Wind International for the transport and installation of five floating wind turbines for the Kincardine floating wind farm, off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland. In September, the heavy anchor handling tug Boka Falcon will start installing the anchors and chains on the seabed. In the meantime, Boskalis will deploy the semi-submersible barge Fjord to transport floating foundations from Ferrol in Spain to Rotterdam. In addition to the Boka Falcon and Fjord, three Boskalis AHTs will be deployed on the project.

Boskalis also secured a project to install twenty bridge sections for the anakkale 1915 bridge in Southwest Turkey. The floating sheerleg crane Asian Hercules III will be deployed for lifting and installing the sections. A Boskalis AHT will also provide assistance during the execution of the activities, which will take place in 2021.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close