Boskalis to delist from Euronext Amsterdam early next month
Dutch dredging and marine engineering firm Boskalis will delist from Euronext Amsterdam next month following its takeover by investment company HAL Holding.
HAL, which has been a shareholder of Boskalis since 1989, launched a takeover in March at €32.5 per share, a premium of 28% on Boskalis’ closing price on March 9. The offer was subsequently raised to €33 per share, bringing the price for Boskalis to around €4.2bn.
At the end of September, the investor held around 98% of Boskalis’ shares in the issued share capital and moved to acquire the remaining outstanding shares and delist the Papendrecht-based company.
The last trading day of the Boskalis shares will be November 8, 2022, bringing an end to a public listing that lasted more than 51 years.
When HAL launched its first takeover offer, it noted that Boskalis would be better off without a listing and that it had no intention of changing its management or governance and also that it did not envisage reductions in the company’s workforce.