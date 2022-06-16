Bourbon and Integrated Wind Solutions link up for French offshore wind

French offshore vessel owner and services provider Bourbon has sealed a deal with Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) to market and operate the IWS’ walk-to-work commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) in the French offshore wind sector.

IWS currently has four vessels under construction at China Merchants, with the first two CSOVs set to deliver in Q2 and Q3 2023 and the remaining two in the first half of 2024. The company holds options for ordering two additional vessels of the so-called Skywalker class.

Bourbon, who is one of the top players in the installation of floating wind farms, said the partnership also aims to offer a range of services dedicated to the maintenance of offshore wind farms. The French firm would also be able to provide complementary remotely operated vehicle (ROV), subsea engineering and survey services for below water services, while IWS through its subsidiary ProCon Wind Energy would provide relevant services related to above water line services, balance of plant including services and transition piece and offshore substations.

The shipmanagement will be done by the French affiliate Bourbon Offshore Surf.

“This partnership will enable our two companies to offer full, adapted, and innovative services in the French wind market. In this sense, IWS was a natural choice as our expertise is complementary,” said Rodolphe Bouchet, CEO of Bourbon Marine & Logistics.

“Bourbon’s extensive experience with the installation of floating wind as well as having local presence in France will benefit wind farm developers, operators and owners to get high-quality vessels operated by French seafarers,” added Lars-Henrik Q. Røren, CEO of IWS.