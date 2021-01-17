Bourbon and Oceanteam CSV seals new contract with Boskalis

Construction support vessel Southern Ocean , which is jointly owned by Bourbon and Oceanteam, has been awarded a charter contract by Boskalis.

The contract is scheduled to commence in February, and is for a period of around two months. Boskalis will be using the vessel for the transportation and installation of suction pile anchors and mooring chains.

Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam, commented: “I am pleased to secure this contract with Boskalis and further develop our business relationship and build up backlog in the region. CSV Southern Ocean has already proven its deepwater capabilities in 2018-2020 to full satisfaction of its previous clients.”

Southern Ocean is currently anchored in the Singapore Strait having recently completed a contract with Fugro in Australia.