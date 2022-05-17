Bourbon awarded French floater contract

Bourbon Subsea Services has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for EolMed, one of the first floating wind pilot farms in the French Mediterranean Sea.

EolMed is a 30 MW floating offshore wind project located off Gruissan and Portla Nouvelle, developed by Qair with its partners TotalEnergies and BW Ideol. The project consists of three floaters, each fitted with 10 MW turbines to be installed by mid-2024.

Bourbon’s scope of work includes the detailed design, procurement and fabrication of the floating electrical hub, the inter-array cables, the anchoring and the mooring systems.

Since 2011, Bourbon has installed most of the floating wind turbine prototypes around the world. The story continued with the first European pre-industrial floating wind farm, Windfloat Atlantic, completed in 2020 offshore Portugal.