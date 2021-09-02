Offshore

Bourbon awarded new contract by Shell

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 3, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Bourbon

French offshore vessel owner and services provider Bourbon has won a contract from Shell for a fully integrated logistics package comprising international freight forwarding, integrated logistics services and platform supply vessel services to support two deepwater offshore exploration campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé and Principe.

The contract covers the international shipment and clearance of Shell’s and its subcontractors’ equipment from Houston to Walvis Bay, management of the logistics base and associated services, and the provision of three PSVs.

The precise timing of the drilling is to be announced and each well is expected to last 60 days.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 3, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button