Bourbon awarded new contract by Shell

French offshore vessel owner and services provider Bourbon has won a contract from Shell for a fully integrated logistics package comprising international freight forwarding, integrated logistics services and platform supply vessel services to support two deepwater offshore exploration campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé and Principe.

The contract covers the international shipment and clearance of Shell’s and its subcontractors’ equipment from Houston to Walvis Bay, management of the logistics base and associated services, and the provision of three PSVs.

The precise timing of the drilling is to be announced and each well is expected to last 60 days.