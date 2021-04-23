Bourbon confirms cyber attack

French offshore vessel owner and services provider Bourbon has confirmed it has become the target of a cyber attack that affected its company-wide computer network earlier this month.

Bourbon VP for communication Christelle Loisel said that the cyber attack was detected on Bourbons’s information system on April 9, 2021, with security measures immediately taken to limit the risks of propagation.

“Bourbon’s IT teams, accompanied by cybersecurity experts, are fully mobilised to ensure the restoration of the information system as quickly as possible and protect the interests of our stakeholders,” Loisel said.

Bourbon did not say whether it was a ransomware attack, however, Loisel told Splash that operations have not been impacted and no data theft has been observed for the moment.

The Marseille-headquartered firm is currently looking to identify the origin of this malicious attack.

Bourbon was taken over by its creditors at the start of the year, setting the target to reduce its fleet from around 458 vessels at the end of 2020 to 350 by the end of this year.

In September last year, compatriot liner CMA CGM was also hit by a cyber attack.