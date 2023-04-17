Bourbon forms Guyanese offshore vessel venture with local company

French offshore vessel player Bourbon has formed a joint venture in Guyana in which the local company Tethys Marine & Logistics will be a majority shareholder.

Bourbon Guyana, which has operated in the country since 2019 and supported ExxonMobil and Saipem in the development of the Stabroek field, will be 51% owned by Tethys going forward.

The operation in Guyana sports a fleet of six vessels, including large platform supply vessels, anchor-handling tug supply ships and tugs.

Bourbon said that with 75% Guyanese directors, Bourbon Guyana becomes the first indigenous offshore support vessels operator, fully compliant with the most recent local content regulations.

Rodolphe Bouchet, CEO of Bourbon Marine & Logistics, commented: “The partnership with Tethys Marine & Logistics represents a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our current position in Guyana. Through this operation, Bourbon becomes a “Guyanese” company in country with a local majority shareholder. This is a very important aspect for us, as we always want to include local content in the territories in which we are present.”

Earlier this year, Bourbon also teamed up with its Canadian counterpart, Horizon Maritime, in a joint venture company targeting the North Sea and Canadian offshore sectors.