Bourbon Offshore lists six stacked PSVs for sale

French OSV operator Bourbon Offshore has listed six 2008-built platform supply vessels for auction sale on the online platform of Guangzhou Shipping Exchange.

The eight vessels, all built at China’s Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding, are Bourbon Liberty 101, Bourbon Liberty 104, Bourbon Liberty 106, Bourbon Liberty 107, Bourbon Liberty 108 and Bourbon Liberty 109. All of the vessels are currently cold-stacked.

The starting price of each vessel in the auction is $800k per vessel, and VesselsValue‘s valuation is $1.79m each.

The online auction will take place on August 28.