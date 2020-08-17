EuropeOffshore

Bourbon Offshore lists six stacked PSVs for sale

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 17, 2020
0 21 Less than a minute

French OSV operator Bourbon Offshore has listed six 2008-built platform supply vessels for auction sale on the online platform of Guangzhou Shipping Exchange.

The eight vessels, all built at China’s Yangzhou Dayang Shipbuilding, are Bourbon Liberty 101, Bourbon Liberty 104, Bourbon Liberty 106, Bourbon Liberty 107, Bourbon Liberty 108 and Bourbon Liberty 109. All of the vessels are currently cold-stacked.

The starting price of each vessel in the auction is $800k per vessel, and VesselsValue‘s valuation is $1.79m each.

The online auction will take place on August 28.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close