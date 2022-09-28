Bourbon sets up offshore wind division

French offshore vessel owner and services provider Bourbon has established a new division dedicated to offshore wind after more than a decade of installation of the main floating wind farm prototypes in Europe.

The company said the Bourbon Wind division would support its ambitious wind development plan to serve fields from 250 MW to 1 GW by 2030 and its goals of becoming a major player in the entire value chain including pre-studies, transport and installation services, field maintenance, floater repair and personnel transport.

Bourbon Wind, led by group executive committee member Patrick Belenfant, will coordinate all activities in this field, with sister companies Bourbon Subsea Services, Bourbon Mobility and Bourbon Marine & Logistics.

“With our unique experience in building, installing and maintaining prototypes and pilot farms, our ambition is to actively participate in the development of the floating wind industry with our current and future partners. We have a detailed understanding of the maritime constraints and risks for the installation and management of wind turbines. By creating this division, we will focus more on the industrial challenges of large-scale wind farms deployment,” Belenfant stated.