Bourbon Subsea awarded offshore wind contract

Bourbon Subsea Services has been tasked to manage the transportation and installation of the 3.6 MW TetraSpar demonstrator floating wind turbine.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, installation, and offshore execution from the assembly port in Grenaa, Denmark until the hookup and the inter-array cable installation on Metcenter Test site in Norway this summer.

“We are particularly honoured to have reached this final phase of the TetraSpar Demonstrator project. This is the result of a long-term team collaboration between Bourbon Subsea Services and TetraSpar Demonstrator APS. It demonstrates our capacity to deliver safe and innovative solution in a highly cost constrained environment. We look forward to supporting TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS and its partners in successfully delivering this installation.” said Patrick Belenfant, CEO of Bourbon Subsea Services.

TetraSpar Demonstrator is owned by Shell (46.2%), TEPCO Renewable Power (30%), RWE (23.1%), and Stiesdal Offshore Technologies (0.7%).