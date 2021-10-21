Bourbon to add 40 new CTVs by 2024

French offshore vessel owner and services provider Bourbon is accelerating its fleet transformation with plans to build 40 new crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the next three years.

The first two CTVs of the new Bourbon Surfer-200X series have recently ended their sea trials off the Normandy coast in France and will operate along the Gabonese coast for TotalEnergies in the next weeks.

Three additional units are already under construction at Efinor-Allais French shipyard in Cherbourg. The 35 remaining vessels should be built by 2024, Bourbon said. The new fleet will be made of both 19 m long interfields vessels and 26 and 38 m long crewliners, which will be equipped with new-generation engines and cabins with an innovative design.

“With this new series, Bourbon continues to offer the best economic and environmental alternative to helicopter transport, but also a better level of comfort and safety for both passengers and crew, in line with our ambition of operational excellence,” said François Leslé, CEO of Bourbon Mobility.

The move is part of Bourbon’s commitment to maintaining the average age of its fleet at eight years.