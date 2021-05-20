Bourbon wins Foxtrot contract

French offshore vessel owner Bourbon has secured a contract from Foxtrot International for two vessels in Ivory Coast.

The deal will see the 2009-built PSV Bourbon Horus and the crew boat Surfer 226 support Foxtrot’s new drilling campaign in the country.

Bourbon said the contract is for 250 days.

Foxtrot has been working in the Gulf of Guinea for more than ten years and is the operator of Ivory Coast’s block CI-27 with 24% interest, while the other partners include PETROCI (40%), SECI (24%) and ENERCI (12%).