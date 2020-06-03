Home Sector Offshore Bouygues, Saipem and Boskalis awarded Fecamp wind farm foundations contract June 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Bouygues Travaux Publics, Saipem and Royal Boskalis Westminster in consortium have been awarded a contract by Eoliennes Offshore des Hautes Falaises (EOHF) for the design work, construction and installation scope for 71 concrete gravity-based structures (GBS) as foundation for the Fécamp offshore wind farm in Normandy, France.

The contract is valued at €552m ($617.7m) and the contract value split is 40.5% each for Bouygues and Saipem and 19% for Boskalis.

Bouygues and Saipem are tasked with the design, construction and installation on the seabed of the 71 gravity-based foundations, while Boskalis is tasked with the design and preparation of the seabed rock foundation prior to GBS installation, and the scour protection and ballasting of the structures after installation.

Work will start in the next few days, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

The Fécamp offshore wind farm will be located between 13 and 22 km off the coast of Fécamp in Normandy, with start-up planned for 2023.