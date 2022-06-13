AsiaContainersShipyards

Boxship newbuild prices break records

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 13, 2022
Japanese owners are paying record sums for the latest megamax containerships, further evidence of today’s sky-high charter environment and the increasingly solid bargaining position full up shipyards find themselves in.

Clarkson Research Services reports Doun Kisen has ordered two 23,000 teu LNG capable ships at Imabari Shipbuilding, with Braemar ACM noting the pair are costing a remarkable total of $265m and will go on charter to Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world’s largest containerline. Clarksons also reported in its latest weekly report that Nissen Kaiun and Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the sister firm of Imabari, have each ordered one unit of the same design at the yard. Delivery of all ships is due in 2025.

Following record ordering of 6.5m teu since start Q4 2020, the global containership orderbook now stands at 29% of the extant fleet in teu terms, according to the latest data from Clarksons. During that period of time, which has also seen record numbers of LNG carriers ordered, newbuild prices at yards across Asia have leapt by around 30%.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

