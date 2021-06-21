AmericasContainersOperationsPorts and Logistics

Boxship ploughs into Santos passenger jetty

Hamburg Sud’s 10,500 teu Cap San Antonio, while en route to Paranagua, took out a passenger jetty at Santos in Brazil yesterday. The ship suffered a hole in its portside hull with ballast water seeping out. The ship was taken to an outer anchorage and is now awaiting some repairs.

Investigators have yet to suggest how the accident, which was caught on video, happened. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution.

In 2018, a similar accident happened involving a Hapag-Lloyd ship and the same passenger jetty.

