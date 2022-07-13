BP and EnBW tap Port of Leith as base for 2.9 GW offshore wind project

Scotland’s Port of Leith has signed a reservation and collaboration agreement with BP and Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW), as the marshalling port for the 2.9 GW Morven offshore wind project.

Forth Ports’ £50m ($59.5m) investment will see the facility in operation by the end of 2023, providing a bespoke offshore wind berth and a land bank for laydown and marshalling of offshore wind farm components. With the capacity for local content manufacturing as well as a base for SMEs in the offshore wind supply chain, the renewables hub will create employment of up to 1,000 long-term direct jobs and around 2,000 indirect jobs.

The Port of Leith is a key part of the Forth Green Freeport bid, submitted to the UK and Scottish governments for assessment on June 20, 2022, which seeks to re-industrialise Scotland, create large scale economic development, boost local supply chain growth, skills development and create a world-class manufacturing cluster. The bid has the potential to generate 50,000 new green jobs and act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing, unlocking £6bn of private and public investment for Scotland.

Carole Cran, CFO at UK operator Forth Ports, said: “This is significant news for our business and for Scotland, as we welcome bp and EnBW’s Morven project to Leith, the first of many for our new facility. We will be the largest offshore renewables hub in Scotland, bringing manufacturing opportunities and highly skilled, local, green jobs. This facility, and the Port of Dundee, will provide an integrated service offering to the offshore wind market, which will be instrumental in achieving the nation’s net zero targets over the next two decades.”

The Morven is a major offshore wind project located 60 km off the east coast of Scotland, awarded to BP and EnBW during the ScotWind leasing round, with results announced earlier this year. Once completed, the project is expected to have a generating capacity to power more than 3m homes.