BP and Equinor seek to extend deadline for commercial operation of Empire Wind 1

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarOctober 22, 2021
Under its agreement with the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), Empire Offshore Wind LLC, a joint venture of BP and Equinor, is required to produce electricity no later than June 14, 2025, four years after the NYISO completed its class year facilities study for the project. Empire has, however, submitted a request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend that deadline by a year and a half, to December 14, 2026.

The company says it will be unable to meet the June 2025 commercial operation date, noting that “expected timelines for receiving action on key permits and governmental approvals” and “the inherent complexities of constructing and commissioning” the 816 MW Phase 1 wind farm southeast of Long Island make the deadline unachievable.

