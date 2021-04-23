BP calls up Reach Subsea for Trinidad & Tobago work

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has been awarded a call-off contract under the frame agreement with BP for IMR and construction support work in Trinidad & Tobago.

The contract, representing about 80 project days, will be executed in 2021 by the Stril Explorer vessel spread in co-operation with Swedish marine survey specialist MMT.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, stated: “We see this contract as a sign of increased activity due to the reopening after lock down. Our constant focus on operational excellence and our strong HSE focus has proven to be a differentiating factor during the COVID-19 pandemic, as clients increasingly appreciate reliability and deliverability from their suppliers.”

Reach now has approximately 1,000 project days for 2021 execution, of which 375 were executed in Q1. The remaining approximately 625 project days are primarily for execution in the summer season of 2021.

The company said that these figures do not include options and expected call-off extensions under frame agreements.