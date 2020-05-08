Home Sector Environment BP looks at building export-scale renewable hydrogen production facility in Western Australia May 8th, 2020 Sam Chambers Environment, Operations

BP is to carry out a feasibility study to look at using hydrogen to export renewable energy at scale from Western Australia.

The feasibility study will deliver a detailed techno-economic evaluation of pilot and commercial scale green ammonia production plants in Geraldton. This will include an evaluation of the different technologies and process configurations required to manufacture green hydrogen and green ammonia.

The potential pilot plant will look to produce green hydrogen, using onsite and/or grid-sourced renewable power. This will then be converted into around 20 kilo-tonnes per annum of green ammonia. Once developed to commercial scale, this is expected to increase to around 1,000 kilo-tonnes per annum of green ammonia, targeted at domestic and export markets.

The commercial-scale plant would require around 1.5GW of power. This is expected to be sourced from greenfield renewable power generation, enabling the project to benefit from the advantaged solar and wind resource in the region.

Frédéric Baudry, BP chief operating officer for Asia Pacific, said: “Western Australia is the study location due, in part, to its vast solar and wind resources, existing port infrastructure and proximity to large, long-term markets for green hydrogen.”