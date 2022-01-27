BP poaches former Ørsted Asia Pacific chief to head up offshore wind business

UK supermajor BP has appointed former Ørsted executive Matthias Bausenwein to lead its offshore wind division.

Bausenwein, who left Ørsted on January 20, is set to join BP as senior vice president of offshore wind in the second half of 2022. He joined Ørsted in 2013 and was appointed as the president of Asia Pacific in 2016.

“Today marks a further step as another renewables rockstar has agreed to join our team,” said Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP. “He will lead a great team that in just over a year has built a material presence in the US and UK markets, with more than 5GW net.”

Bausenwein’s appointment follows hot on the heels of Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who starts in March as BP’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy.

“I will be developing, building and operating offshore wind projects globally. I truly believe that the future of energy is offering integrated energy solutions to our customers and there are very few companies in the world that can knit together different energy offerings like BP,” Bausenwein said.