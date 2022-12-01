BP starts production from Cassia C facility offshore Trinidad and Tobago

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) has delivered the first gas from its Cassia C development. Cassia C is bpTT’s first offshore compression platform and its biggest offshore facility. It will enable the company to access and produce low-pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area. The platform is connected to the existing Cassia hub, which lies approximately 35 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Cassia C is expected to produce, at peak, up to 300m standard cubic feet a day of gas.

The Cassia C platform’s jacket – its legs and supporting frame – was built at Trinidad Offshore Fabricators and installed in 2020. Its topside structure was built in the McDermott fabrication yard in Altamira, Mexico and was installed in 2021.

The project is an important step in bpTT’s area development plan, which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop hydrocarbon resources in its licensed marine acreage in Trinidad and Tobago. The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximising production from bpTT’s acreage.

BP Trinidad and Tobago has 16 offshore platforms and two onshore processing facilities.