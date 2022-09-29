AmericasOffshore

BP Trinidad and Tobago Cypre offshore gas project gets go-ahead

September 29, 2022

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) is proceeding with the development of its Cypre offshore gas project.

This decision followed recent meetings of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, BP CEO Bernard Looney and incoming President for BPTT David Campbell, where they discussed accelerating the project’s sanction.

Cypre will be BPTT’s third subsea development. It will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into the company’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14-km flexible flowlines. Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025.

The Cypre gas field is located 78 km off the southeast coast of Trinidad within the East Mayaro Block, in water depth of approximately 80 metres. At peak, the development is expected to deliver average gas production of 250m to 300m standard cubic feet a day.

The Cypre development reflects BPTT’s strategy of maximising production from existing infrastructure, allowing gas to be delivered to market in a shorter time. The project will also access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation, which will allow production to be added without increasing the company’s operating emissions.

