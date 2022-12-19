Braemar buys US shipbroker Southport Maritime

UK shipbroker Braemar is expanding its coverage in the Americas with the acquisition of Florida-based Southport Maritime.

Focused on spot tanker fixtures, Southport’s 18-strong team will complement Braemar’s existing tanker desks in London, Singapore, Madrid, Houston, and Geneva.

Braemar’s new offices in West Palm Beach and Winter Park will continue to be led by Michael Corey and Peter Tornaben from Southport.

The deal includes $7.25m in cash paid upon completion, as well as up to nearly 1.9m Braemar ordinary shares, which will be delivered to the previous owners of the business and certain other employees on the third anniversary of the transaction, subject to their continued employment in the business for the full three-year period.

“The acquisition of Southport represents the next key component of our global growth plan, said Tris Simmonds, Braemar’s chief operating officer, adding: “Michael Corey and Peter Tornaben are extremely well-recognised figures in the North American shipping markets, and they and the team at Southport have an exceptional reputation. We have conducted a long process to find the right partner and have a well-established relationship with Southport. In their professionalism, dedication, and integrity we see a team that shares similar values to our own.”