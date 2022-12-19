AmericasEuropeOperationsTankers

Braemar buys US shipbroker Southport Maritime

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 19, 2022
0 137 1 minute read
Southport Maritime

UK shipbroker Braemar is expanding its coverage in the Americas with the acquisition of Florida-based Southport Maritime.

Focused on spot tanker fixtures, Southport’s 18-strong team will complement Braemar’s existing tanker desks in London, Singapore, Madrid, Houston, and Geneva.

Braemar’s new offices in West Palm Beach and Winter Park will continue to be led by Michael Corey and Peter Tornaben from Southport.

The deal includes $7.25m in cash paid upon completion, as well as up to nearly 1.9m Braemar ordinary shares, which will be delivered to the previous owners of the business and certain other employees on the third anniversary of the transaction, subject to their continued employment in the business for the full three-year period.

“The acquisition of Southport represents the next key component of our global growth plan, said Tris Simmonds, Braemar’s chief operating officer, adding: “Michael Corey and Peter Tornaben are extremely well-recognised figures in the North American shipping markets, and they and the team at Southport have an exceptional reputation. We have conducted a long process to find the right partner and have a well-established relationship with Southport. In their professionalism, dedication, and integrity we see a team that shares similar values to our own.”

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 19, 2022
0 137 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button