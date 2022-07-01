EnvironmentEurope

Braemar gets into the carbon offset business

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 1, 2022
Braemar has become the latest broker to launch a digital platform to offset vessel and cargo emissions.

Braemar Offset has teamed with Zuma Labs to offer carbon offsets which can also be transacted directly on Braemar Screen, a platform for trading dry bulk forward freight agreements (FFAs).

Carbon offsets enhance top-line growth through the premiums that more sustainable services command, Braemar stated in a release, in a similar way to the premium that ‘eco’ vessels have in the charter market today.

Tris Simmonds, Braemar’s COO, commented, “Shareholders, financiers, and customers now frequently link ESG factors to a company’s long-term viability. Shipping companies that underperform in this area increasingly find it harder to access capital, to recruit and retain staff, and endure a growing regulatory burden. Braemar Offset is the first step in our plans to provide an end-to-end bespoke sustainability solution for our clients. We’ve already integrated it with Braemar Screen, and we look forward to announcing soon how we’ll be further enhancing our sustainability offering.”

Jack Richards, associate director at Braemar, added, “We are already seeing clauses in charter parties that require the capture of emissions data. The next logical step will be clauses which specify a voyage is to be carbon neutral.”

