Braemar Shipping Services appoints new CEO

Shipbroking and services firm Braemar Shipping Services has announced the appointment of James Gundy as the new group chief executive officer with effect from January 1, 2021.

Gundy has been the CEO of Braemar’s shipbroking division, the group’s largest operation, since joining the company in 2014 following the merger with ACM Shipping Group. Previously he was the CEO of ACM Shipping Group and has been a shipbroker for 35 years specialising in tankers and sale and purchase projects.

Gundy will continue to lead the shipbroking division in addition to his new CEO role.

“This appointment will facilitate the continued development of the group’s strategic direction with shipbroking at the centre of the group’s activities,” Braemar said.

“On behalf of the board and all at Braemar, I am delighted to today announce the appointment of James to the position of group chief executive. James has done a superb job in integrating the Braemar and ACM shipbroking businesses since the merger in 2014 and we all look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow the Braemar business,” said Ronald Series, executive chairman of Braemar.