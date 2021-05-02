Bratislava to develop LNG terminal

Plans for the development of a €40m LNG terminal at Slovakia’s Port of Bratislava on the river Danube have been approved by the state-owned investor Public Ports company, Verejné Prístavy.

The proposed site is spread over 5,500 sq m and is located on the peninsula of the Pálenisko port. It will refuel road tanks and have LNG storage tanks for the bunkering of river vessels.

The Danube river at Bratislava has draft restrictions, with the largest barges currently using the port having drafts under 2 m.

Subject to approval of the environmental impact assessment, construction of the new terminal is expected to start in 2022 and be completed in 2026.