Brazil eases cabotage laws

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 4, 2022
Brazil is easing its cabotage laws whereby ships will no longer need to fly the Brazilian flag for domestic voyages. Law firm HFW stated in an update the government had decided to change its cabotage laws to encourage greater competition. However, one sticking point for international players remains – the requirement that at least two thirds of the crew must be Brazilian.

Another country tinkering with its cabotage laws is China, which has kicked off a two-year pilot trial to open up coastal container trades, something global liners have been calling for for a very long time.

